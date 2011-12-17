Is This Kobe Bryant’s Jumpoff?

Rumor has it that Playboy Playmate Jessica Burciaga is the woman Kobe Bryant cheated on his wife Vanessa with. She was also rumored to be going toe-to-ear with boxer Floyd Mayweather after he dumped his fiancee.

The 28-year-old California native has appeared in lad mags like Stuff, Maxim and Show. She was also the February 2009 Playboy Playmate of the month. Let the sex tape rumor watch begin. See more pics at Fullcourtpumps.com.

