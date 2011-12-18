Will Kobe Bryant’s Divorce Help Or Hurt His Game?

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa, his wife of 10 years announced their divorce yesterday (December 16th), but what impact will this major move in his personal life have on his basketball career? Kobe doesn’t have the cloud of scandal that Tiger Woods have when his marriage ended, but Tiger’s golf game definitely suffered after his divorce.

Something You Might Not Know About Los Angeles…

On one hand, Kobe’s basketball career may not be the same since he has the distraction of an endless amount of groupies coming at him. On the other hand, Kobe may continue to be one of the NBA’s best, now that he has his freedom.

Do you think Kobe Bryant’s divorce will help or hurt his basketball game? Enter your vote in our poll below!

RELATED POSTS:

Vanessa Bryant Files For Divorce From Kobe

Is This Kobe Bryant’s Jumpoff? [VIDEO]