Kanye West On Why Mannie Fresh Is The “Best Producer”

Kanye West has made his mark on hip-hop as one of the best producers in the genre, but he has higher praise for Mannie Fresh. The former Cash Money Records producer constructed the beats for early hits by Lil Wayne, Juvenile, Birdman and the rest of the artists on the label. He departed the label a few years ago over money disputes, but Kanye still recognizes Mannie for producing the bulk of the songs on Cash Money.

Something You Might Not Know About Chicago

Check out this video of Yeezy explaining why Mannie Fresh is the ish. Plus, see him hang out with the Olsen twins, and spend some time backstage with Big Sean, John Legend, and more.

