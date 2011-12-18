Deion Sanders And Pilar Officially Getting A Divorce

After denying divorce claims in September, Deion Sanders has made it known that he and his wife Pilar are calling it quits for real this time. The couple has been married since 1999 and have three children together.

Deion told TMZ, “Pilar and I have decided to end our marriage and move on to the next phase of our individual lives with mutual respect. We are friends and our top priority has and will continue to be the well-being of our children.”

Read the rest of Deion’s comments about the end of his marriage here.

