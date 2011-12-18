Man Tattoos “Free Boosie” On His Face

Rapper Lil Boosie is currently serving time for several drug related charges, including an 8-year bid he was sentenced to for trying to smuggled drugs IN to jail. But one man has gone the extra mile to show his support for the Baton Rouge artist.

Where They Do That At?

A rapper going by the handle Mingo Baby has gotten “Free Boosie” tattooed on his face, adding to the long list of questionable ink being affixed to folks nowadays.

The first video shows him getting the tattoo and the second shows him vehemently (and explicitly) defending his decision.

High Unemployment Linked To Facial Tattoos [HUMOR]

“This is my face and my life and I don’t give a **** what ya’ll think..”

