RZA Breaks Down Kanye’s Work Ethic

Kanye West may be spending time praising Mannie Fresh but Wutang Clan’s The RZA has some kind words for Yeezy.

During one of those extensive Red Bull Music Academy lectures The RZA discussed his work with Kanye West on My Dark Twisted Fantasy and what he observed about his work ethic.

“I spent two weeks with him in Hawaii working on his album, ” he began.” And let me tell you what this young man does. They get up every morning and have breakfast together, him and his whole crew. They talk about yesterday, the next day and the present…how to make their music better. Then they exercise together, focus and get their energy up. Then they go do some charity work…good Karma. Then he goes to the studio from 4pm to 4am, 12 hours. Then wake up and do it again the next day…the way everything happened was focused energy and I never saw that from a rapper before.”

(spotted @ HipHopDX)

