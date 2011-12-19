Colts Win, Packers Lose & Tebow Is Mortal

It was a statement day in the NFL this Sunday. The one team that was undefeated, The Green Bay Packers, lost their first game and the winless Colts obtained their first W of the season.

The Packers had their 19-game winning streak (going back to last season) ended by the Kansas City Chiefs, losing 19 to 14. Rodgers threw for 235 yards and scored two touchdowns, but was without starters Greg Jennings and James Starks. The ’72 Miami Dolphins can break out the champagne again because their undefeated record will stand for another year.

On the other side of the coin the winless Indianapolis Colts, who have been without star quarterback Peyton Manning all season, finally got in the win column against the Tennessee Titans. Lifted by Donald Brown’s career record 161 rushing yards and a touch down the Colts won 27-13.

Lastly, in the most hyped game of the week, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots ran up the scoreboard on Tim Tebow and the Denver Broncos to hand them their first loss since he took over as Quarterback.

In recent weeks Tebow had amassed a cult-like following after leading his team to several unlikely comeback wins. The Christian Tebow’s displays of faith took center stage as his team racked up victories, but the Pat’s were clicking on all cylinders today.

GET COMPLETE COVERAGE AT ESPN.COM.

Also On The Urban Daily: