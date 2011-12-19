Common Starts The Party With “Celebrate”

On the day that his fellow Chicagoan President Obama brings the troops home from Iraq, Common is right on time with the video to “Celebrate.” Common’s new album The Dreamer, The Believer is in stores this Tuesday December 20th.

The clip begins with a soldier’s return home and takes us through a New Year’s Eve party with Ludacris and Tyga making cameo appearances. (props to Fakeshordrive and Vibe)

