Baron Davis To Sign With Knicks

According to sources at ESPN, former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Baron Davis will be signing with The New York Knicks. Davis was waved by the Cavaliers and was not claimed off of waivers by another team.

The news is a mixed blessing. While the Knicks sorely need an experience point guard to go with their front court of Amare Stoudemire, Carmelo Anthony and the newly acquired Tyson Chandler, Davis has back issues that will have him sidelined for up to 8 weeks.

