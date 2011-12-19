Watch Young Jeezy’s “A Hustlerz Ambition” Documentary

Young Jeezy’s long awaited new album TM103: Hustlerz Ambition will be in stores tomorrow. In advance of that music Jeezy has released the first forty minutes of his documentary, A Hustlerz Ambition.

Narrated by Samuel L. Jackson the movie takes viewers behind the scenes with Young Jeezy while he tours the world. The doc includes interviews with Jay-Z, DJ Drama, DJ Khaled, P. Diddy and other artists. But more telling are the conversations with his father, who was a Marine, and his mother a former drug addict who he found high in a crack house on one occasion. Their eventual divorce would have a heavy impact on Jeezy as as child. Watch the video below to get another side of the trap star.

