How Kobe’s Wife Found Out About His Alleged Cheating

Kobe Bryant has many people to blame for his wife Vanessa hearing about his alleged cheating. According to reports, the basketball wives and girlfriends of Kobe’s Los Angeles Lakers teammates spilled the beans. As a result, Vanessa filed for divorce from Kobe, ending their 10-year marriage.

The teammates supposedly knew about some of his bad behavior, told their women, who went back to Vanessa with the details. Bossip.

