Does This Tweet Prove That Rihanna’s Pregnant?

Rumors about Rihanna being pregnant have started again, thanks to a tweet she sent out on Saturday (December 17th) night. While performing “What’s My Name” in Portugal, she had to exit the stage to throw up. The fans didn’t know this was why she left before the song was over, but they did after the tweet below was sent.

It’s been previously reported that Rihanna is pregnant, and some seem to take her vomit spell as indication that these rumors are true.

Check out Rihanna’s onstage in Portugal in the video below to see if she looks like she’s pregnant or not.

