Kanye West was previously spotted onstage wearing his highly anticipated Nike Air Yeezy 2 kicks, and here’s a closer look at them. Still no word on exactly when they be available, but you can find out more about the Air Yeezy 2’s here.

RELATED POSTS:

Is This Kanye West’s New Chick?

Kanye West Rocks Nike Air Yeezy 2 Sneakers At Coachella [PHOTO]

RZA Breaks Down Kanye’s Work Ethic [VIDEO]