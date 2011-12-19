Why Bristol Palin Moved In With Two Black Men

Bristol Palin, the daughter of polarizing Republican Sarah Palin, decided to move to Los Angeles to live with two Black men. She and her son are roommates with Kyle Massey and his brother Chris, and became friendly with Kyle when they were cast mates on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars.”

Bristol, Kyle and Chris filmed a reality show together for the Bio channel. Find out more about their new show in this episode of “What’s Hot” by TV One and TheUrbanDaily.

RELATED POSTS:

5 Reasons Ron Artest Was Set Up By “Dancing With The Stars” [ORIGINAL]

Wendy Williams On “Dancing With The Stars” Cast [VIDEO]

Also On The Urban Daily: