Sanaa Lathan Responds To “Backing It Up On Kobe” Rumors!

Actress Sanaa Lathan, has been linked to celebs like Denzel Washington and Drake, but now she is being accused of “backing it up” on Kobe Bryant at a recent “Watch The Throne” concert. Bryant, who is being divorced by wife Vanessa, has been known to cheat so this would come as no surprise…that is, if we believed for one second that Sanaa is a home-wrecker.

The Daily News reported:

“According to our source, Lathan, 40, who’s the voice of Donna Tubbs on “The Cleveland Show,” came to the concert with a girlfriend, and Bryant, 33, who was with teammate Matt BarnesKim Kardashian , Beyoncé and Jake Gyllenhaal were among the other celebs in attendance. and a bodyguard, were initially seated on adjacent couches in the club-like friends-and-family VIP area behind center stage.

Eventually, Lathan and Bryant ended up standing next to each other, and that’s when our source said the actress, who was drinking champagne, became progressively more flirtatious with the NBA star, who stuck to soft drinks, presumably because he’s in training. Lathan, attired in a sexy white-chiffon dress over what appeared to be a black bra, was “whispering in his ear” and at one point stroked the ballplayer’s face. “It seemed like a pretty intimate gesture,” says the source.

At one point she left her seat and when she came back, she made sure she was standing next to Kobe again,” says the source She also danced to Jay-Z and West’s performance in front of Bryant.

“She was throwing her head everywhere. Her hair was like slapping him in the face,” laughs the source, who adds that at one point, one of the straps of Lathan’s dressed slipped enticingly off her shoulder. When West performed “All of the Lights,” Bryant and Lathan danced together.”

Sanaa responded on Twitter saying:

Can a girl have some fun at a jayz/kanye concert w/out being linked 2 a breakup? I AM NOT, NEVER HAVE BEEN, INVOVLED W/KOBE IN ANY WAY.

Anybody who pays attention knows I’m not his type… Blank stare. #blackgirlsrock #dontbelievethelies

