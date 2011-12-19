Paula Patton Gets Sexy For GQ!

The effortlessly amazing Paula Patton, let her sexy body loose for the Internet pages of GQ Magazine! Paula who stars alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible—Ghost Protocol, reflects on doing physical stunts and fighting for her life in the blockbuster series. She opened up about her relationship with her in-laws, saying: “Canadians are a lot like us, actually. I’ve figured out how to blend in.”

