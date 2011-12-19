Nicki Minaj Tops Entertainment Weekly’s “Best Singles Of 2011” List

Nicki Minaj’s “Superbass” earned her the top spot on Entertainment Weekly’s “Best Singles Of 2011” list! “It was the boom badoom boom heard round the world,” says Entertainment Weekly of the infectious tune. Taylor Swift and Selana Gomez contributed to the success of the Pink Friday single.

12 Perfect Gifts For Your Girlfriends Under $100

Kim Kardashian topped EW’s less favorable “Worst Singles Of 2011” list with her horrible single “Jam.”

Nicki Minaj Gets Birthday Kiss From Madonna!

29 Nicki Minaj Moments For The Barbie’s 29th Birthday!

Spotted @Rap-Up.com