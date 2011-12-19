Mary J Blige “Mr. Wrong”

Mary J Blige brings us the fab in her new video “Mr. Wrong” off her current album My Life II… The Journey Continues. While Drake doesn’t appear on the video version of the soulful ballad, the strong bass and lyrics will keep you tuned in!

Mary’s inner diva surfaces in the “Mr. Wrong” visuals. Her big blonde hair delivers a “Dreamgirls” type feel.

