Twitter Killed Me: A Look Back At Twitter’s 2011 Rap Sheet!

By now, if Twitter were a black man (Conrad Murray)–he would be serving 10 life sentences, under the jail, in a maximum security prison. The social network has had involvement with the murders of several celebrities. Talk about involuntary manslaughter, where’s the jury when you need them?

With 2012 tapping at our window we must take a look back at all the celebrities we lost over the year Twitter killed!

Lil’ Kim

After North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, passed away, Twitter mistakenly took it as rapper Lil’ Kim who had died. This spawned several RT’s and concerns for the Brooklyn diva. Numerous photos of Lil’ Kim’s body with Jong’s face photo-shopped onto it started floating around adding to the unnecessary hysteria!

All hail the queen!

Barack Obama

Even the president couldn’t escape a Twitter death hoax, this year. A tweet alleging that he had been assassinated was sourced back to Fox News. With such a credible source making the claim, the rumor was very believable. Luckily, it was false and President Obama was safe from harm.

Too $hort

On November 22, 2011, California rapper Too $hort’s Twitter replies hit an all time high after he had been pronounced dead via Twitter. $hort responded himself saying “Thanks for the calls, texts, emails & tweets. Its good to know yall got love for me. Retweet it & facebook post it. #2Short‘sAlive” and “I’m not dead, I’m just mackin”. Too Short 1990.”

Too $hort Isn’t Dead!

Kanye West

While some white folks may want Kanye’s head floating in a bowl of punch for breakfast for his involvement in the embarrassment of princess Taylor Swift, the tweet circulating the Internet wasn’t close to being true! I bet the same people who were calling him a n****r after the VMA debacle, started this rumor. Amber Rose responded on West’s behalf: “This ‘RIP KanyeWest’ topic is not funny and its NOT TRUE! He has people like myself and his family that love him very much.”

They had me dead on there one time. I was upset. I like Twitter and it serves a great purpose but the verification process does people a disservice. People can put the somebody is dead and all that and use my name. I don’t even have my own name. Some other joker that signed up before I did and got it verified. They need to straighten that out.

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods was is in Sydney, Australia playing in a golf tournament when the rumor that he had died hit Twitter. OK, for a second I even believed that after his private life had been murked to shambles, put on display to be criticized that the greatest professional golfer had committed suicide. Among many others, my speculations were wrong. It was later confirmed that Tiger was alive!

Bill Cosby

Bill Cosby has died approximately four times on Twitter. Either he is a cat and has 5 lives to go, or someone really wants his sweater collection! After news made it to Cosby himself, he tweeted “To the people behind the foolishness, I’m not sure you see how upsetting this is.”

