Will Smith is finally getting attention for something other than his reported marriage problems–his newly bald head. The Men In Black III” star showed off his new look in Miami, and it doesn’t look bad at all. Once his dome gets a little tan, Big Willie will be good to go.

SOURCE: BlackThespian.com

