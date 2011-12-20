CLOSE
The 12 Days Of Ratchetness: “It’s Free Swipe Yo EBT!”

As the stockings are “hung by the chimney with care,” we at TheUrbanDaily are basking in Internet glory over the pure ratchetness that has surfaced over the year. We are taking a look back at these humorous, sometimes shocking instances over the next 12 days of Christmas so stay tuned!

Where They Do That At?

I thought I had seen it all…that was until, “It’s Free Swipe Yo EBT” crossed my path during a normal Internet browsing session. The stereotype perpetuating video crossed all boundaries of “ghettoness” and embarrassment.

There is a message in the video though, according to Chapter, she set out expose the parasites(hoodrats) who are devouring are tax payer dollars in California!

Ratchet none-the-less!

