Shaliek Rivers “Love This Christmas”

This Christmas keep your loved ones warm with music from crooner, Shaliek Rivers. “We had the best time creating this Christmas love song…its definitely cuddle season and “Love on Christmas Day” was written to help set the mood with the one you love”, says Shaliek of the season ballad. The young artist wrote “Love On Christmas” with assistance from Roneisha Rowe.

Essence Magazine has also named Shaliek Rivers as one of their Top 25 Artists to Watch for 2012.

