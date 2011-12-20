“You’re A Jerk:” 6 Lyrics From 2011 That Almost Made You Hate Yourself

Obnoxious lyrics hit an all time high in 2011. Blame it on Watch The Throne all you want, but Jay and Ye’ weren’t the only rappers, rapping about how great the rap life is (my best Kanye impression). Some of these lyrics make you wonder, while you finish your “Oodles and Noodles,” ‘what recession?’ Some render you in deep though, pondering why you don’t have a yellow model chick and why your hood-rat(not model-chick) isn’t as valued as a vixen… All in all, we live vicariously through the ostentatious lifestyles of our favorite celebs. Let’s take a look at some of those damn “I wish I was rich” moments of 2011!

Chris Brown “Look At Me Now”

“Yellow model chick. Yellow bottle sipping. Yellow Lamborghini, yellow top missing. Yeah, yeah! that s**t look like a toupee I get what you get in 10 years, in two days!”

-Yup, thanks for reminding me.

Big Sean “A$$”

“I’m st-stacking my paper, my wallet look like a bible. I got girlies half naked that s**t look like the grotto”

-Rub it in that Nicki Minaj just bunny hopped through your video with her a$$ bouncing…yeah, rub it in Big (little) Sean!

Rick Ross “John”

“Big black n***a, and an icey watch. Shoes on the coupe, b***h I got a Nike shop. Count the profits, you could bring ‘em in a Nike box. Grinding in my Jordans, kick ‘em off they might be hot, swish I’m swimming in a yellow b***h, BOSS!”

–And the undisputed Boss of balling is…

Lil Wayne “Abortion”

“I woke up this morning, d**k rock hard, ashed my blunt in my Grammy Award”

-Life is just so hard Weezy, isn’t it?

Drake “Made Men”

“Spending tomorrow money, I call it mañana. Off the rack just aint my style, I call it designer. One of my baddest women ever, I call her Rihanna… but thats cause her name is Rihanna!”

-Damn you, Drake…damn you!

Kanye West “Otis”

“I get it custom, you a customer. You ain’t accustomed to going through customs, you ain’t been nowhere, huh!?”

–Rips down the photo on my desk of my friends and I vacationing in Miami. Thanks Yeezy!

