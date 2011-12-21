Michael Jai White’s Superhero Style

The G-List is TheUrbanDaily.com’s annual celebration of 40 influential men from various walks of life who define what it means to be a trendsetter with style in their field.

Name: Michael Jai White

From: Brooklyn, NY

Occupation: Actor/Director

Michael Jai White has a leg up on his competition. The actor has been training in martial arts since he was 8-years-old and now holds seven black belts in different forms. With an incredible physique, MJW has been building his acting resume since his breakout performance in 1995. By ’97, White became the first African-American actor to play a superhero in a major motion picture, when he starred as Al Simmons in the movie Spawn. More recently, Michael Jai White took on the role of Marcus Williams in the Tyler Perry film Why Did I Get Married?, and was featured as Nicki Minaj’s sensei in her debut video “Your Love.”

“Every time, I see him at a movie premiere or on a red carpet, he has a button-down, crisp clean look that compliments his martial arts physique. He’s always neat and well put together,” says O.J. Williams, a writer in the fashion department at The Source magazine. “He has a great build. He always wears the clothes well and the clothes never wear him.”

BJ Coleman, image specialist and President of Coleman Entertainment Group, comments on how Michael Jai White’s look have helped him further his career. “Looking good in Hollywood goes without saying. Good genes, maintained grooming and working out are key ingredients that can catapult an entertainer’s career and set them apart from the rest! For guys, having great abs, arms and chests is really appealing to fans, and obviously, MJW knows this and uses it to his advantage, as he should.”

Michael Jai White’s six-pack abs and muscular figure makes him a great pick for superhero-type roles. Williams notes, “Having a great build can create good posture, giving the actors a very strong look. When you see him, you can see why he’s picked for these superhero roles. He has a build that reminds me of a Bruce Wayne or a Clark Kent, because they had that great physique that you can see under their clothes, so you can see why Michael’s that go-to guy.”

