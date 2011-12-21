Kim Kardashian’s Ex Kris Humphries Gets A Job!

After making headlines for getting dumped by Kim Kardashian, Kris Humphries finally has some good news. He has been resigned once again by the New Jersey Nets, and will reportedly get $8 million for one year. Humphries is 6’9″ and had a 10 points and 10 rebound average per game last season as a power forward for the Nets.

