Common Confirms That “Sweet” Was Directed Towards Drake

Common took some shots on “Sweet” that seemed to be subliminal shots at Drake, but they actually weren’t subliminal at all. Com confirms that his comments were directed at Drake AND whoever wanted it. Check out everything Common had to say about Drake in this interview!

