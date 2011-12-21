CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentMusic

Common Confirms That “Sweet” Was Directed Towards Drake

Leave a comment

Common took some shots on “Sweet” that seemed to be subliminal shots at Drake, but they actually weren’t subliminal at all. Com confirms that his comments were directed at Drake AND whoever wanted it. Check out everything Common had to say about Drake in this interview!

Why Houston Is All About The Box

RELATED POSTS:

Common Starts The Party With “Celebrate” [VIDEO PREMIERE]

Chelsea Handler Asks Common: “Do You Like White Women?” [VIDEO]

Maya Angelou Disappointed With Common For Using The “N-Word”

Common , drake , Sweet

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close