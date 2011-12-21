The 12 Days Of Ratchetness: Judi Gets Her A$$ Whooped!

As the stockings are “hung by the chimney with care,” we at TheUrbanDaily are basking in Internet glory over the pure ratchetness that has surfaced over the year. We are taking a look back at these humorous, sometimes shocking instances over the next 12 days of Christmas so stay tuned!

Where They Do That At?

The “Bad Girls Club: New Orleans” (season seven) started and ended with a bang! Cast-mates dragged one another through their luxurious mansion with ease and precision as if they were auditioning for Wrestlemania. In one particular case the beating was so bad (yet well deserved) that the girl screamed “Ouch.” We’re guessing, upon the first punch to her jaw, that she realized things had become real! Check out the video below:

