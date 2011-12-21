Fight Breaks Out At Christmas Parade

During the holiday season, it’s always better to give than receive. That saying is especially true when it comes to a beatdown. During a Christmas parade in San Benito, California, two teenage girls got into a fist fight and as it happens in every hood fight, their friends jumped in. The older of the two girls was 18. She was arrested while the minor was taken to the police precinct where her parents were notified of the incident. Police are still trying to figure out what caused the altercation, but I have a feeling it had to do with a guy cleaning their pipes at the same time, if you smell my cologne. There’s no other reason to be raining blows at a celebration of the birth of sweet baby Jesus.

I guess we know what these women are getting for Christmas: two lumps of coal, cuts, bruises, and Jesus telling Saint Peter to cast the two girls into the fiery pits of hell when they get to the pearly gates.

Spotted at Bossip.

RELATED POSTS: