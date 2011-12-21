Game Checks Into An Insane Asylum!

We all knew it was a matter of time before the music industry became too much for West Coast MC, Game. In his latest music video, “Martians vs. Goblins,” Jayceon Taylor finds himself in the loony bin. Tyler The Creator aka Wolf Haley is right along with Game rapping about throwing Rihanna in front of a train and tying Lil B up to a tank of propane to watch him blow up. Whoa, buddy! In an odd turn of events, Lil Wayne contributes vocals, but doesn’t appear in the visual. Asylum patients mouth Weezy’s parts.

“The concept of the video is really trying to go more on the horror side. Game gets checked into the insane asylum and then he ends up getting taken to the coroner’s room and put to sleep,” offered the video’s director Matt Alonzo.

This cut off Game’s R.E.D. LP reminds me of Russell Simmons‘ failed horrorcore rap group, Flatlinerz. However, it is a cool Halloween joint, if that’s what you’re into.

