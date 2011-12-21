NFL Film School To Be Led By John Singleton & Others

The NFL is making a concerted effort to help its players transition into the film industry, along with John Singleton, Robert Townsend and Keenen Ivory Wayans. The NFL Pro Hollywood Boot Camp will take place April 2nd-5th in Los Angeles, and 20 past and present players will be involved in the project.

Click here to find out exactly what they’ll be doing.

There’s also an NFL Business Management and Entrepreneurial Program and their Business of Music Boot Camp will launch in February 2012.

