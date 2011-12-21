RZA To Produce Method Man’s Final Album

Method Man has recently been on the promotional trail for his new film, The Sitter. While doing interviews, he’s been asked about new music. Meth says his upcoming fifth album will be his last.

Johnny Blaze took to the Wu-Tang Clan’s Facebook page to make the official announcement. The message simply read: “Method Man is officially working on his last album produced by the RZA.”

This will be the first time RZA has produced a Method Man album in its entirety since his 1994 solo debut, Tical.

Method Man and RZA have both grown since 1994, so we can’t wait to see what comes of their collaborative efforts. We hope it’s crack or crystal meth, considering the latter is slated title of the forthcoming project.

Spotted at HipHopDX.

RELATED POSTS:

RZA Breaks Down Kanye’s Work Ethic [VIDEO]

Ol’ Dirty Bastard Movie In The Works, Tracy Morgan Or Eddie Griffin To Star

Method Man & Jonah Hill On Bad Baby Sitters And Running Red Lights [EXCLUSIVE]