Floyd Mayweather Pleads Guilty To Charge Of Domestic Violence

Floyd Mayweather throws lethal punches in the ring. His fighting style has seemingly rendered him untouchable in the squared circle. The judicial system recently showed him just how tangible he is.

The Associated Press reported, the Money Team member is set to plead no contest to misdemeanor charges stemming from felony allegations he used his ex-girlfriend as a stand-in for Manny Pacquiao’s face. The conditions of the plea agreement are Money Mayweather plead guilty to one count of battery domestic violence and two counts of harassment.

Mayweather could face $3,000 in fines and possibly be sent to the slammer from anywhere between two days and eighteen months.

Visit HipHopWired.com for more details.

RELATED POSTS:

Floyd Mayweather Goes IN On Victor Ortiz, Talks Rematch

Entertainment’s Most Famous “Bromances”

50 Cent Gets Post-Fight Present From Floyd Mayweather [PHOTO]