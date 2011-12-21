R. Kelly Bringing 32 New Chapters Of “Trapped In The Closet”

In addition to sharing news that he’s working on a career as a director, R. Kelly is bringing 32 new chapters of his musical soap opera “Trapped In The Closet.” In 2007, Kellz released 22 chapters of the song, and spawned a DVD of the same name.

Get the rest of the details about “Trapped In The Closet” and see the video from 2007 at TMZ.

RELATED POSTS:

R. Kelly & Cee Lo Added To “Sparkle” Remake

R. Kelly Will Have Women Dropping Their “Black Panties” Soon [AUDIO]