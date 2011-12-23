Robin Thicke On How Paula Patton Helped Him Get It Together

The careers of Robin Thicke and his wife Paula Patton are hotter than ever, but they are able to draw motivation from each other even though they’re in different industries. In this edition of “The Playlist” from TV One and TheUrbanDaily, Robin talks about the area Paula helped him tighten up.

