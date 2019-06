Drake travels through The Bay area with assistance from Lil Wayne and Tyga in his most recent video release, “The Motto.” The visuals, feature appearances from Mistah F.A.B. and E-40. The mother of fallen rapper Mac Dre, makes a sentimental speech in the beginning of the Take Care track.

Check out the video below:

