Timbaland Remembers Getting Shot In “E! True Hollywood Story”

Watch Tim “Timbaland” Mosley’s “E! True Hollywood Story” , which reveals that he was a performer before he could even talk. His parents and colleagues provide insightful commentary on his early childhood and friends like Pharrell talk about being in school with him.

Is It Blacker In Virginia?

“Tim had a way of doing drumrolls on the table with his fingers,” Pharrell said. “He taught me how to do that and it stuck with me for the rest of my life.”

He also recalls the accidental shooting that almost ended his DJ career.

