Waka Flocka & Gucci Mane Footing Bill For Slim Dunkin Funeral!

Waka Flocka and Gucci Mane are collaborating efforts and bank accounts to foot the bill for their fallen friend Slim Dunkin, real name Mario Hamilton, who was shot and killed at an Atlanta recording studio last Friday. TMZ reports:

“The rappers are pooling their assets to ensure Slim is laid to rest in the best way possible … with an elaborate funeral that includes a white horse-drawn carriage, massive white floral arrangements, and a white dove release ceremony.”

