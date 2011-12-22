The 12 Days Of Ratchetness: There’s A Butter Crisis In Norway!!!

As the stockings are “hung by the chimney with care,” we at TheUrbanDaily are basking in Internet glory over the pure ratchetness that has surfaced over the year. We are taking a look back at these humorous, sometimes shocking instances over the next 12 days of Christmas so stay tuned!

Did you know that there’s a butter crisis in Norway? No, not “boy butter” ( I know what you’re thinking)!

“It’s hardly empty” says a Norwegian man…woman…IDK, person–of a traditional box of butter as he holds its barely there contents up to the camera. This is a serious issue, he warns us. And the fact that Americans are overweight should not be swept under the rug! How in the world, is he supposed to bake Christmas cake without butter? Oh the insanity!

Check out our last ratchet video for 2011 and hit the share button so your friends can laugh share the issue!

More Ratchetness:

The 12 Days Of Ratchetness: Judi Gets Her A$$ Whooped!

The 12 Days Of Ratchetness: “It’s Free Swipe Yo EBT!”

The 12 Days Of Ratchetness: Ray-J Vs. Fabolous “I Let Him Drop My Top” [PAUSE]

The 12 Days Of Ratchetness: Father Krumping At Baby’s Funeral

The 12 Days Of Ratchetness: Hosea Sanchez makes The Worst Rap Video Ever!

The 12 Days Of Ratchetness: When Eating Spaghetti Goes Wrong!

The 12 Days Of Ratchetness: Mr. Ghetto Releases “The Walmart Song”

The 12 Days Of Ratchetness: Kimbella Gets Her A$$ Beat!

The 12 Days Of Ratchetness: Mama Jones Is Psychotic! [VIDEO]

The 12 Days Of Ratchetness: Rebecca Black Releases “Friday”

The 12 Days Of Ratchetness: “Who You Finna Try” Meets “Superbass” [VIDEO]

Also On The Urban Daily: