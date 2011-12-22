Robin Thicke Tells Black Women: “There Are Good Black Men Out There!”

It seems Robin Thicke has no desire to jump on the “Black men ain’t sh*t!” bandwagon. In an interview with Essence.com, the blue-eyed soul singer (who is married to actress Paula Patton), was asked if black women should consider dating interracially, in light of the media declaring there’s a shortage of eligible black male suitors. Thicke replied:

I think that’s ridiculous. There are so many good Black men out there that are hardworking, decent, and handsome, you know? To start that rumor is as bad as starting any other negative rumor. There are great Black men out there. There are only a few good White men — trust me. (Laughs) Good luck finding a good White man who understands your journey. I only have three White friends. I’ve got 20 Black male friends, who are all good men who take good care of their wives, and good care of their children. I know amazing Black men.

Thicke goes on to say that black women should consider taking better care of their men and practice more “give and take” in their relationships.

You can read article in entirety HERE

