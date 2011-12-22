The Weeknd Releases “Echoes Of Silence” Mixtape

Canadian R&B artist The Weeknd, has made his presence known in the music industry with the success of his underground mixtapes and help from Toronto colleague Drake. With the buzz surrounding his previous mixtape “House Of Balloons” and feature on Drizzy’s Take Care, The Weeknd released a new mixtape to the masses entitled “Echoes Of Silence.” The nine track project delivers his signature sound which fans look to him for!

Download “Echoes Of Silence,” here.

Drake’s “Take Care” Tracklist [Updated]

The Weeknd Ft. Drake “The Zone” [NEW MUSIC]

Also On The Urban Daily: