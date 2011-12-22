First Look: Idris Elba in Sci-Fi Thriller “PROMETHEUS”

Ridley Scott returns to the sci-fold with the highly anticipated Alien prequel Prometheus. Although the plot of the film was initially shrouded in secrecy, an official synopsis was recently posted by the studio (20th Century Fox):

Ridley Scott, director of “Alien” and “Blade Runner,” returns to the genre he helped define. With PROMETHEUS, he creates a groundbreaking mythology, in which a team of explorers discover a clue to the origins of mankind on Earth, leading them on a thrilling journey to the darkest corners of the universe. There, they must fight a terrifying battle to save the future of the human race.

From the beginning, Scott categorically denied that Prometheus was a prequel to the Alien franchise, but in recent interviews, has admitted that it is a “prequel of sorts.” Whatever the prolific director’s cooked up, expect lots of thrills, chills and a very bloody body count as expected from the Alien movies.

The cast includes Idris Elba, Charlize Theron, Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, and Guy Pearce.

Prometheus opens in theaters June 8, 2012.

WATCH TRAILER BELOW:

Also On The Urban Daily: