Odd Future Leader Tyler, The Creator Arrested; Mug Shot Released

After performing in Hollywood, Odd Future’s frontman Tyler, The Creator was arrested this morning (December 23rd). According to reports, he’s alleged to have trashed sound equipment.

Tyler’s mother yelled at the cops as they took him into custody, and arrested him for suspicion of vandalism. Find out more details about Tyler, The Creator’s arrest at TMZ.

