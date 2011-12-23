Is Kobe Bryant’s Ex-Wife-To-Be Dating Another Athlete?

Vanessa Bryant‘s divorce from Kobe may not be final until 2012, but that’s not stopping her from spending some personal time with another professional athlete. She was recently spotted in Marina Del Rey, CA enjoying a meal with boxer Victor Ortiz, and they seemed very familiar with each other.

If the reports about them dating are true, then that kills the “Once you go Black, you never go back” myth, because like Vanessa, Victor is Mexican. Whatever Vanessa is or isn’t up to, it’s nice to see that she’s enjoying life in the midst of divorcing Kobe.

RELATED POSTS:

How Kobe’s Wife Found Out About His Alleged Cheating

Will Kobe Bryant’s Divorce Help Or Hurt His Game? [POLL]

Is This Kobe Bryant’s Jumpoff? [VIDEO]

Vanessa Bryant Files For Divorce From Kobe