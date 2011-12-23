Atlanta Rapper Young Vito Accused Of Murdering Slim Dunkin

According to reports, Atlanta rapper Young Vito (Vinson Hardimon) is officially a suspect in the murder of Brick Squad’s Slim Dunkin. Slim was shot and killed on December 16th in an Atlanta recording studio.

According to a press release from the Atlanta Police, “We are urging Mr. Hardimon to turn himself in to authorities because we have reason to believe he may be in danger.” Anyone with information about the murder of Slim Dunkin is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477), or the Atlanta Police Department’s homicide unit at 404.546.4235.

