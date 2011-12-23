Kim Wayans: “We All Know And Love Gay People”

We all know that “tomboyish” sister or the eternal bachelor uncle who’s lived with the same male “roommate” for decades. Filmmaker Dee Rees tackles one of the hush-hush topics in our families with her feature debut, Pariah. The film is a lovely coming-of-age story about Alike, a bright and talented student (Adepero Oduye), who is coming to terms with her sexuality. Kim Wayans plays Alike’s mother Audrey, who is losing her grip on her marriage and just might be in denial about who her daughter really is. Rees, Wayans, and Oduye stopped The Urban Daily to share their reasons why “Pariah” is one of the most topical movies of our time and how it can bridge the gap between the LGBT and African-American communities.

