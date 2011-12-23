Drake Gets At Tattoo Artist: “I’m Gonna F*** You Up!”

The girl who decided to tattoo “Drake” on her forehead received a lot of attention for this dumb move, and Drake had something to say about it. Instead of going in on her, Drake calls the tattoo artist a “f***in’ a**hole” and if he ever sees him, he’s going to “f*** him up.”

Watch Drake in this video below to hear what other greasy comments he had to say…

RELATED POSTS:

Man Tattoos “Free Boosie” On His Face [VIDEO]

Woman Gets “DRAKE” Tatted On Forehead, Artist Speaks