Will Smith Reunites With The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast

Yesterday (December 22nd), Will Smith shared a photo via Facebook of himself with his former cast mates on “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.” No word on who the men are on the far left, third from the left, and far right in this picture, but Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Alfonso Ribeiro and James Avery are pictured on the left side of Will.

Both of the women who played Aunt Vivian were missing, and so is the butler Geoffrey. The photo was taken before Will shaved his head bald, and his Facebook caption says, “Got the Holiday season started right with a ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ reunion…there’s nothin’ like spending Holidays with fam!”

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” aired from 1990-1996, before Will went on to become the superstar we know him to be today.