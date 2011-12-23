Karyn White: “Bridget Kelly Is Destined For Stardom!”

Many remember Karyn White for her brand of R&B infused pop music. She saw success with hit singles such as “The Way I Feel About You,” “Superwoman,” and “Love Saw It.” Bridget Kelly is an up and coming singer signed to Roc Nation. The Urban Daily got these two songstresses together where they discussed their inspirations and high school experiences.

Before Bridget Kelly could get a word in, Karyn White declared, “Bridget Kelly is destined for stardom!” Check out their conversation and let us know if you agree with Karyn White’s declaration. Is Bridget Kelly the next Karyn White?

