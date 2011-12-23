Did Kris Humphries Deserve To Get Booed?

In his first game of the season after being re-signed to the New Jersey Nets, Kris Humphries was loudly booed by the crowd at Madison Square Garden, their home arena. It’s not clear if people were booing him for divorcing Kim Kardashian, for being a part of what appears to be a fake marriage, or maybe some of the attendees just weren’t feeling him as a player.

Did Kris deserve to get booed every time he touched the basketball during this game vs. the New York Knicks? Check out the video clip and get more info about Boo Fest 2011 at HuffPost.

