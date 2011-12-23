Beyonce Debuts “I Care”

The video for “I Care” by Beyonce is now available, and she really worked out the live vocals of this song. If you’ve seen her concert DVD “Beyonce Live at Roseland: Elements of 4,” you’ve already seen this clip directed by Anthony Green, Beyonce, and Ed Burke.

“I Care” is from Bey’s latest album 4, which is available now.

